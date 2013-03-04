PayZang.com Aims to Simplify Electronic Transactions with Easy and Affordable ACH Payment Processing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Today’s society is becoming increasingly cashless. Most businesses accept electronic payments, and some people even refuse to carry cash in their wallets. For that reason, smart business owners have realized that electronic payment processing isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.



ACH payment processing company PayZang.com has been getting a lot of attention for their easy and affordable electronic payment processing technology. At PayZang.com, visitors will learn everything they need to know about Automated Clearing House (ACH) systems and how they can improve the financial health of their business.



A spokesperson for PayZang.com explains the advantages of ACH payment processing:



“PayZang wants to simplify the billing process for business owners. Automated Clearing House technology allows transfers to and from checking or savings accounts. These account-to-account electronic transfers help both the client and the business save time and money. Our plans include zero setup fees, zero statement fees, and a range of other benefits that businesses need in order to stay competitive.”



In addition to the advantages listed above, PayZang.com gives businesses the option of setting up recurring payments in order to collect regularly scheduled dues. Businesses can also incorporate an internet payment page directly on their website in order to give consumers enhanced security when making online transactions.



In short, ACH payment processing technology aims to reduce the costs of doing business. And as the PayZang.com spokesperson explains, the company wants to go the extra mile in order to help its clients reduce overhead costs:



“ACH payment processing can help businesses save thousands of dollars. But PayZang.com offers a number of other benefits on top of that, including an innovative pay-as-you-go model that requires no monthly fees or setup costs. We diversify the number of payment methods that businesses can accept. When payment processing is made easier, revenue tends to increase.”



At the PayZang.com website, visitors can learn more about the multiple electronic payment services offered by the company, including payment gateway, check verification, credit card processing, and more. Once businesses are ready to order services, they can do so directly through the PayZang.com website or by calling a toll free customer support line.



About PayZang.com

PayZang.com offers ACH payment processing to businesses. ACH payment processing allows business owners to transfer funds to and from checking or savings accounts. PayZang.com also offers credit card processing services, payment gateway, and other electronic payment technology that businesses need to stay competitive. For more information, please visit: http://payzang.com