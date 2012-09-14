PB & J Store Hosts Presentation for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners by Four Authors from the Recently Released Book: Big Bold Business Advice

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The business how-to book, Jersey Women Mean Business! Big Bold Business Advice from New Jersey Women Business Owners: Practical Pointers, Solutions, and Strategies for Business Success, features the expertise and insight of 72 New Jersey women business owners. http://www.bigboldbusiness.eventbrite.com



A Big Bold Business Panel Presentation for Entrepreneurs will be held at PB & J Stores, on September 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. In an interactive setting, a panel of four successful North New Jersey business owners, who have authored dynamic chapters for the book Jersey Women Mean Business! Big Bold BusinessTM Advice from New Jersey Women Business Owners: Practical Pointers, Solutions, and Strategies for Business Success, will share insights to provide entrepreneurs with tools to start or grow their businesses. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation, followed by a book signing.



From leadership to operational systems to technology to attitude, attendees will have the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge from the following authors:



Susana Fonticoba: RightClick Advantage: Technology in the Workplace

Susana has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to share about how to use technology effectively in the workplace. Susana has an extensive background in systems work at AT&T, where she specialized in project management, software documentation and training.



Carole DeLaOsa: Transition4You: Attitude for Success

Carole shares her expertise in mastering your attitude, staying the course and staying positive. Carole is a business coach with more than 20 years experience in business and leadership positions. Carole consults with business owners on meeting the key challenges to growing their businesses.



Donna Price: Compass Rose Consulting: Navigating Leadership

Business Consultant and leader, Donna brings years of managment expertise to her work. Donna works with business owners and leaders on the people dynamics of their organizations through leadership skill development, team building and developing personal people skills.



Diane Lombardi: MindBulge: Workflow Optimization

Diane specializes in process reengineering, productivity management and custom software solutions. Diane is unique in that she speaks "geek" and business. Her vast experience in banking, manufacturing, finance, sales force automation, internet start-ups and more, each contribute to her wealth of perspective and expertise.



Each author has dedicated her time to helping others benefit from her experiences. So, if you are an entrepreneur, owner of a small business, or professional in private practice, there’s information for you.



Although walk-ins are welcome at this event, please register to reserve your seat for the panel presentation at www.bigboldbusiness.eventbrite.com . If you cannot make it to the event but would like to reserve an autographed copy of the Big Bold Business Book, call.



Published by Woodpecker Press (a woman-owned independent publishing house based in Bayville, NJ), chapter topics cover everything a start-up or growth-track company needs to succeed, including PR, leadership, guerrilla marketing, social media, finance, organization, hiring, and much more. For more information about “Big Bold Business Advice from New Jersey Women Business Owners,” visit www.bigboldbusiness.com or www.woodpeckerpress.com.



Hosted by PB & J Stores:

PB & J Stores is one of Sussex County’s premier success stories. Starting at the Spring Board Shoppes, PB & J has moved into their own building on Spring Street. Shop Owner Sara Megletti has long been a successful business owner with her husband and partner Jim Megletti.



About Compass Rose Consulting, LLC

Donna Price, M.S., M.S. Keynote Speaker, Trainer, Facilitator and The Business Success Coach has given over 1000 presentations touching people in corporations such as AT&T, MARS; educational services, Princeton University, The Masters School; and non-profits UCPA of WNY, AEE, NJAWBO. She is the author of “Coaching Staff for Success” “Bizology.Biz: The Science of Building Thriving Businesses”, and “Launching Your Dream”. She is a contributing author to the book: “Big Bold Business™ Advice from New Jersey Women Business Owners” and “Stop My Crisis”. She is passionate about working with business leaders to improve results through powerful strategic planning, leadership development and team building. Compass Rose Consulting, LLC has been in operation since 2003.



