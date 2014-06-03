PBTP Epoxy Flooring Launching New Epoxy Floor Coating Service

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- A properly finished floor comes with many advantages in comparison to an unfinished concrete floor. There are many types of garage floor finishes. However, epoxy flooring stands out as one of the best coatings. This is due to its excellent balance of economy and quality making it the best choice for finishing garage floors. Epoxy flooring coatings are hard wearing and durable solutions for both commercial and residential flooring.



Benefits of using Epoxy Flooring



Using epoxy flooring coating on concrete floors creates a high gloss, hard wearing, and durable surface which offer various advantages and benefits from the initial installation stages to the long-term maintenance steps. For instance, they have easy installation, easy to clean and durable. Therefore, some of the main benefits of using epoxy flooring include:



Professional Appearance: Professionally applied epoxy flooring offers a high performance coating which gives the garage a professional appearance. Epoxy flooring gives people a wide range of colorful flooring choices to spruce up their space in keeping with their new design.



Resists Damage: Epoxy flooring coating is impact and abrasion-resistant due to its high quality. Floors are easily prone to problems that directly affect the style as well as life of the floor coats. The most common ones are spilling of chemicals or toxic substances, and dropping materials such as hammers and drenches. However, epoxy flooring coatings are designed to ensure maximum protection against such problems.



Creates an easy to clean, seamless surface: Epoxy flooring coating provides people with a very easy maintenance due to its seamless surface that can easily be wiped free of dirt, debris and dust. This makes epoxy floor coating ideal for food, beverage and pharmaceutical preparation and packaging plants.



Durability: Epoxy flooring coatings turns concrete floors into durable and high performance surface that will last for years without damaging. These coatings resist cracking, peeling and stains, and can withstand automobile damage.



Provide an attractive flooring surface: Epoxy floor coating dry to a high gloss shine that keeps the floor surface very attractive. The coatings are available in a variety of beautiful colors and styles. In addition, people have the chance to choose if to use one solid color or create a decorative pattern using multiple colors in order to create a more attractive and durable flooring solution.



Improves safety: The high gloss floor coatings improve brightness in work areas by 300% and improve safety by creating a slip, heat, impact and fire resistant floor.



Epoxy flooring provides a cost efficient flooring solution: The installation process is easy and simplified hence reducing installation costs making it affordable to everyone. Its maintenance is also easy hence little or no costs are incurred. In addition, epoxy flooring coatings are durable and long lasting hence no extra costs of reinstallation.



Epoxy flooring should be everyone's number one consideration for those looking to protect and make their floors attractive. Not only does it prevent the floor from suffering damage while maintaining it in excellent condition, but also helps to save money. Durable, low-maintenance, strong, chemical resistant, safe and time saving are just but some of epoxy flooring benefits. Therefore, adding epoxy to any surface is a smart decision.



About PBTP Epoxy Flooring

PBTP Epoxy Flooring contractors covers the major States such as:



New York , Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts , Texas, Nevada , California and More.



- Commercial epoxy flooring contractors

- Search for Epoxy contractors by Zip code



Company Details:

Company Name: PBTP Epoxy Flooring

URL: http://www.pbtpepoxyflooring.com/

Phone: (888) 308-3738

Email: pbtpepoxyflooring@gmail.com