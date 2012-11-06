Rebit Expands Hybrid Backup Offerings and Adds Windows Server Backup

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Rebit Inc., developers of award-winning, “ridiculously simple” backup software for consumers, professionals and small businesses, today announced its enhanced RebitPro hybrid backup software, which now backs up both clients and servers.



Developed for small businesses that require the speed and security of local backup but also want the redundancy and protection that offsite cloud backup provides, RebitPro seamlessly marries full system local backup and recovery with cloud backup to provide a comprehensive backup solution that is simple to use. Rebit’s unique hybrid architecture leverages a single backup engine and user interface to back up both clients and servers, locally and in the cloud.



“Before RebitPro, backing up clients and servers both locally and in the cloud required multiple backup systems,” commented Paul Guerin, CEO, Rebit Inc. “Running multiple independent backup systems results in duplication of effort, cost and unnecessary complexity. With RebitPro’s innovative, hybrid architecture, businesses can now have simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective client and server backup and recovery in a single solution.”



“Combining local and cloud backup for disaster recovery in one interface and backup package, Rebit has created what may be the missing link for solo attorneys and small law firms when it comes to an affordable, easy-to-use and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution,” stated Nerino J. Petro Jr., technology editor, Solo magazine and American Bar Association GP.



“I installed and tested RebitPro for a small police department requiring 24/7 operation,” said Gerry Anthony, president, G-tech Solutions. “The installation went very smoothly, and took less than 30 minutes to complete and set up both a network and cloud backup schedule. RebitPro exceeded my expectations, allowing for multiple points of backup, local, network and cloud all at the same time. It is intuitive enough to keep both a local and network backup updated without any degradation in performance on the server.”



“I plan to offer RebitPro to all of my clients with servers and small networks,” added Mr. Anthony. “It will help them get away from multiple vendors - one for local backup and one for cloud backup - and will work in real time, giving a better point of recovery if something should happen. RebitPro will simplify the backup process for a significant number of my clients and remove the concerns they have about current backup processes with multiple vendors. For me, it provides a simple solution to a complex problem - server backup.”



RebitPro is available through Rebit’s network of authorized partners or online at www.rebit.com. For more information, visit the Rebit Pro product page. Rebit is also introducing major enhancements for its channel partner program. To become an authorized partner, visit www.rebit.com/partner-program.



For small office and home office users who simply require client backup, RebitPlus is available. More information about RebitPlus can be found at www.Rebit.com.



About Rebit Inc.

Rebit Inc. is a software company committed to delivering automatic and complete backup for Windows, removing the burden of managing backup from users. Rebit was named a Top300 Startup in 2011. Rebit 5 has earned the Editors’ Choice Awards from PC Magazine and the DigitalReviews Network. “Follow the frog” on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and the Frog Blog. www.Rebit.com



Rebit and the Rebit logo are registered trademarks of Rebit Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.