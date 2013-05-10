PC Cable Assembly and Connector Industry: Global and China Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report 2012-2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Global and China PC Cable Assembly Industry Report, 2012-2013 covers the followings:



1. Global and China PC Market;

2. Global and China Mobile PC Market;

3. PC Cable Assembly Industry;

4. 15 Major PC Cable Assembly Manufacturers.



The PC cable assembly industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-pc-cable-assembly-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html) is highly overlapped with the PC connector industry, and achieved an industrial scale of approximately US$2.4 billion in 2012. PC cable assembly can be generally divided into three categories, the first is the Power Cord Assembly, which accounts for about 45% of the industrial scale; the second is the External Signal Cable Assembly with 25%; the third is the Internal Signal Cable Assembly with 30%, of which, the Power Cord Assembly consists of AC power cord and DC power cord.



In terms of Ultrabook AC power cord, except for a tiny number of models with integration of adapter plugs and transformers, most models still maintain the AC power cord design. With lower power, tablet PC mostly integrates plugs and transformers themselves in its adapter design, and for now, only above 10-inch models need AC power cord. With respect to DC power cord, the price of DC power cord for tablet PC is 30% higher than that for Notebook.



Power cord assembly manufacturers mainly include UK-based Volex, U.S.-based Molex, Taiwan-based ISHENG, Line Tek and Longwell, Mainland China-based Honglin.



External Signal Cable Assembly includes HDMI, USB, DVI, VGA, RGB, LAN, Audio & Video cables. Internal Signal Cable Assembly refers to pure Electronic Wire & Cable, LVDS, FFC (flexible flat cable), MCC (Mini Coaxial Cable), SATA cables, mostly used in Notebook/Laptops; among them, LVDSFFCMCC serves as the connecting cable between computer motherboard and screen, also called screen line, of which, LVDS is the cheapest, each about US$0.4; MCC is more expensive with US$2 or so; FFC is in the middle, each around US$0.9-1.1. Most Ultrabooks and tablet PCs adopt MCC, but some tablet PCs adopt FFC for cost reduction, such as Samsung Galaxy Tab.



In 2012, the PC connector market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-pc-connector-industry-report2012-2013-report.html) scale approximated USD8.4 billion. It is common that cable assembly producers team up with connector makers. In other words, most cable assembly producers are involved in a small amount of connector business, likewise, most connector markers set foot in a small amount of cable assembly business.



In terms of the desktop PC connector market, Euro-American companies, Honhai and Foxlink are taking the leading position in the internal connecter market, while a great number of Taiwanese SMEs are occupying the external connector market. When it comes to the notebook connector market, Japanese and Taiwanese players are monopolists since 90% notebooks worldwide are made by Taiwanese companies. In general, large vendors focus more on internal connector business, while small ones are more concerned about external connector business. In the tablet PC field, external connectors are seldom used but internal connectors are largely provided by Japanese companies including Panasonic, Fujikura (DDK), JAE and Hirose.



In 2012, the output value of the connector industry in Taiwan reached roughly TWD158 billion (or about USD5.448 billion), of which, 80% was contributed by the PC filed.



Taiwanese connector vendors boast their respective superiorities. For example, PROCONN is an expert in memory card connector; LOTES is skilled in DT CPU SOCKET connector and memory connector; SINBON Electronics, the third largest connector company in Taiwan next only to Honhai and Foxlink, produces the most widest product varieties covering PC, smartphone, healthcare, automotive and solar energy fields; Aces Electronic holds advantages in NB BTB internal connector and, is well known for Fine Pitch; Singatron is good at Audio Jack/DC Jack and USB connector; ACON is more competitive in MCC and wireless antenna; P-TWO is specialized in ODD connector and LCD MONITOR FFC connector businesses; Cvilux is good at LED-TV LIght Bar; Ji-Haw Industrial takes the lead in D-SUB connector business; ALLTOP does well in NB external connector business; Plastron Precision is superior to its counterparts in terms of BTB business; Chant Sincere stands out in memory card and BTB connector business; and UDE Corp. performs well in RJ45 connector filed.



