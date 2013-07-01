Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- New updates to ezCheckprinting check writer from Halfpricesoft.com offers customers peace of mind and convenience with this stand alone software. There are never monthly fees, and no internet connection is required to operate and print checks.



"The security advantage of no internet connection required to print a check will give business owners peace of mind knowing their information is safe and there will be no hidden monthly fees.”Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com said.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



The main features of this MICR & laser check writing and printing software include:



- No internet connection needed

- Stand alone software

- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software needs of small businesses around the world with payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve an affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.