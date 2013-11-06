PC Check Writer: EzCheckPrinting Added Quick Data Import Feature for Both Windows and Mac Customers

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- ezCheckPrinting, the PC check writing software from halfpricesoft.com is easy to install and use. The new edition of Ezcheckprinting business check writer can now import data from external .csv file and allow customers to print multiple checks in just one click! This innovative feature is now available and compatible for both Macintosh and Windows customers! Customers seeking a way to speed up check writing can now download the new versions for their specific operating system so that they can print professional checks in house.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



Printing checks in house is totally legal. By utilizing the feature enhanced version of Ezcheckprinting businesses cheque printing and writing software, MAC customers can download and now print checks in just a few minutes. This will save time and money for customers so that they can focus on the business at hand.



“By adding an import feature for check data, customers will now save time and money printing checks in house!” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



Priced at $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting for MAC and Windows is affordable for any business. Designed with ease of use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software for Mac comes with the same straightforward and user-friendly graphic interface as the Windows version.



The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:



- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- No internet connection needed

- Stand alone software

- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Never a cost for customer support in our products including email, live chat and team view options



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.