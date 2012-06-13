PC Check Writer: New EzCheckPrinting Helps Ohio Small Business Look Big

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- ezCheckprinting software From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, the new edition of ezCheckprinting software from Halfpricesoft.com allows small business to print professional checks with logo in house easily and get the brand out in the market place. And the best of all, Ohio small businesses and non-profits can now get ezCheckPrinting software free through the new online TrialPay offers.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar. ezCheckPrinting can save user time and money. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



The new edition of ezCheckPrinting cheque writer software help small business owners cut costs in several ways:



- EzCheckPrinting can save money for users by printing personalized checks with logo in house, which also helps small businesses look big.



- EzCheckPrinting can print checks on the blank check stock, which helps users cut cost on the expensive pre-printed checks



- EzCheckPrinting is the easy-to-use Windows based software. Users do not need to purchase other software to use with it.



This new version check printing software is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp and it also allows user to print QuickBooks compatible pre-printed MICR blank checks easily over network.



Other main features include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Quick import and export feature

- Unlimited accounts and unlimited check printing



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. It can work with ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks, Peachtree or other software too. This check printing software offers the users numerous advantages over pre-printed checks and helps keep businesses running more smoothly and efficiently.



With ezCheckPrinting, even the laymen can print professional-looking checks with logo and signature in house.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the free offer, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.



