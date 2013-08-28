PC Check Writer: No Job Is Too Big or Too Small for Home Improvement Contractors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com has heard the demands of home improvement contractors and other small business owners in wanting an easy to use, flexible and affordable cheque writing software. They updated ezCheckPrinting with new features in response to customers’ requests. With the new edition cheque software, customers can create unique checks by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modify the fonts, add new labels or add signature.



As always, this newest version is available for a free test drive before purchasing at halfpricesoft.com. Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software is extremely popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions.



Writing a check is simple and quick with ezCheckPrinting! Customers simply enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Customers can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



As a bonus to the already incredible benefits of using Ezcheckprinting software, companies get the added bonus of getting their business name out to customers, vendors, and suppliers. With the new check design feature inside ezCheckPrinting software, companies can easily design and print customized bank checks to set their business apart from the others.



“Customers sometimes don’t realize how many people will be handling their checks. The customized bank checks are a great way to get a company and its brand out into the marketplace.” Dr. Ge , the founder of halfpricesoft.com, says. "We are confident that ezCheckPrinting will give customers more control on check design and printing. “ He adds.



New customers are encouraged to download the trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost or obligation.



The unique features of this MICR & laser check writing and printing software include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be added

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the incredible benefits, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.