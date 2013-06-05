PC Check Writer Summer Savings: Halfpricesoft.com Gives Away EzCheckPrinting via Online Offers

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- With ezCheckPrinting, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks. New business owners can now get ezCheckPrinting, the PC check writer software and compatible check stock for free through new offers from www.halfpricesoft.com



“We wanted let our customers know we appreciate their business with a $0 EzCheckprinting from Trialpay and Halfpricesoft.com. “ Dr. Ge , the founder of halfpricesoft.com, says. "We are confident that ezCheckPrinting will give owners of small businesses more control on check design and printing. “ He adds.



As a bonus to the already incredible benefits of using Ezcheckprinting software, companies get the added bonus of getting their business name out to customers, vendors, and suppliers. With the new check design feature inside ezCheckPrinting software, companies can easily design and print customized bank checks to set their business apart from the others.



With the new ezCheckPrinting software, customers can create unique checks by adding the company logo on the bank checks, modify the fonts, add new labels or add signature.



Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software from Halfpricesoft is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. With ezCheckPrinting user never needs to re-order checks from bank again. The new version of this WYSIWYG check writing and printing software makes it easier to print professional looking checks with logo and is available for free download at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The unique features of this MICR & laser check writing and printing software include:

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be added

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the incredible benefits, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and ezACH deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.