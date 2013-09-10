PC Company Takes Computer Industry by Storm

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Cybertron PC is a computer systems corporation that has first established in January of 1997. Since then, they have been thriving in the technology and computer industry. Proudly taking the name of 15th Largest system Builder in the USA, Cybertron PC offers excellent customer service and server expertise. Their goal is to give you what your company or agency needs in the quickest and friendliest way possible. Perspective clients can find numerous products and systems on the website; including desktops, gaming systems, mobile systems, media centers, home servers, components, software, and more. Cybertronpc is set out to service small and medium businesses, large enterprise businesses, and government and education. You can purchase items from their website or learn how to be a reseller.



Cybertron PC is quickly becoming a large resource for all things related to computer systems. They are an excellent company for growing businesses and large enterprises to benefit from. Their technology is the most up-to-date and advanced on the market. Cybertron PC helps individual companies or local and federal governments. To learn more about how Cybertron PC can benefit you or your business, visit http://www.cybertronpc.com/



This company website is currently selling 19 home desktop systems and 30 gaming systems. Whether you need a speedy desktop for your home or business, you can find it all here. Gaming desktops and PC’s are quickly becoming a popular way for people to play their favorite video games. Cybertron PC sells only the highest-quality gaming systems with high grade sound cards and graphics cards.



Cybertron PC can be located through Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest. They even offer a live chat for your shopping convenience.



Visit: http://www.cybertronpc.com/ for more information.



Contact Info

Name: Cybertron PC

Phone: 877-737-8795

Email: sales@cybertronpc.com or support@cybertronpc.com