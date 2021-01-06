Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- Latest Research Study on P&C Insurance Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.P&C Insurance Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the P&C Insurance Software. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Majesto (United States), Tigerlab (Malaysia), Insurance Systems (Canada), Broker Buddha (United States), Croscon (United States), Zywave (United States), Duck Creek Technologies (United States), Encircle (Canada), Pegasystems (United States), OneShield (United States), Agency Software (United States), PCMS (United Kingdom) and Intuitive Web Solutions (United States)

P&C insurance software is used by insurance agents and brokers to promote, sell, and administer insurance policies. P&C insurance software provides a full suite of digital insurance programs and solutions. Empower customers with easy to use, easy to manage, scalable software that touches every facet of P&C insurance — policy, rating, billing, claims, data analytics, and more. The growing property & casualty industry worldwide and the rising adoption of automated software tools to reduce turnaround time are the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.

Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organization Size (SME's, Large Organizations), End Users (Insurance Companies, Brokers), Pricing (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Operating System (Windows, Mac, Android, Others), Insurance Type (Personal, Commercial)

Influencing Market Trend

- Increased Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in P&C Insurance Software



Market Drivers

- The Growing Property & Casualty Industry Worldwide

- The Rising Adoption of Automated Software Tools to Reduce Turnaround Time

- The Increasing Demand for Software to Eliminate Manual Tasks and offer personalized experiences to Customers



Opportunities

- The Growing Deployment of Cloud-based Solution is Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



Restraints

- Security Threats may hamper the Growth of the Market



Challenges

- Increased Competition in the P&C Insurance Industry



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on P&C Insurance Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the P&C Insurance Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



