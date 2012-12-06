PC Peripheral Manufacturing Market in China 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the PC Peripheral Manufacturing market in China to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing PC penetration in emerging markets. The PC Peripheral Manufacturing market in China has also been witnessing the increase in PC awareness in China. However, the growing demand for integrated multi-function devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the PC Peripheral Manufacturing Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the PC Peripheral Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. It also includes the market for all types of PC peripherals such as: sound, display and other cards; motherboards and other components; liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors; hard disk drives (HDDs); printers and printer components; optical disk drives; flash drives and other storage equipment across the end-user segments.



The areas that are not covered in this report are:



- Support or maintenance services that are offered for/with PC peripherals

- Components that are used in the production of PC peripherals

- Any type of peripheral that does not belong to the PC Peripherals category, such as mobile phones and smartphones



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Chimei Innolux Corp., LG Display (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., Seagate Group, and TPV Technology Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Compal International Group, Hannstar Display (Nanjing) Corp., International Systems Technology Co. Ltd., LG Electronics (China), Qisda Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



