PC Peripherals Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- PC peripherals marketing India is witnessing a dynamic growth and is exhibiting prominent signs of further development in the years to come. The market was valued at INR 15 bn during 2009 and is expected to attain a CAGR of 20% to reach INR 44.8 bn by 2015. Presence of major PC adopting industry verticals and increasing replacement of obsolete hardware is primarily boosting the market.



The report begins with an introduction to the market scope of the report, wherein the PC peripherals covered, has been illustrated for the better understanding of readers. This is followed by the market overview section which talks about the primary growth factors fueling growth in the market, some of the major PC peripheral adopting industry verticals along with the market segmentation (2009) and market size and growth figures (2009-2015e).



Import and Export section highlights the trade conducted in Indian PC peripherals market since 2006. The commodities covered within this section bear the HS code 8471. Import and export data for individual items has been illustrated with graphs so as to facilitate better understanding for readers. This section also features an analysis which covers the overall import and export since 2006 and brings forth the crucial developments in the trade conducted so far. Aspects such as the growth rate of import and export of individual items and any discontinuity of products over the years have especially covered so as to give a clear picture of the market scenario.



The report features a separate section on the market entry strategy. This section is primarily aimed to cater to the needs of prospective new entrants in the market. Strategies mentioned within, have been derived after a thorough research of existing players and their marketing policies and are intended to provide a crucial support for creating an efficient go-to market strategy.



An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the market including huge PC base, declining prices, increased disposable income, mature e-Commerce market, increasing replacement of obsolete hardware and government participation. The market holds a strong potential for players to capitalize on as the presence of a mammoth PC base and increasing replacement of obsolete peripherals is stimulating significant growth in the market. This coupled with the fact that the increased disposable income and constant decline of prices will further provide a pivotal support for the market. Additionally, initiatives taken by the Government o India such as the e-governance will further raise the demand for PC peripherals in the market by a large extent. The key challenges identified are the emergence of Smart handheld devices and the presence of grey market. Smart handheld devices eliminate the need for most common PC peripherals thereby bringing down the revenue of the market, grey markets sell products prior to their official launch at comparatively lower prices and hence consumers are attracted by the fact of getting the latest product first hand, which in turn further reduces the revenue generated by the overall market.



Trends identified in the market comprise of vendors foraying into smart handheld device segment, Aesthetic value of products is becoming an important criteria for customers and a surge in demand of LED monitors. Some of the key players in the market have shown prominent signs of growing interest in the Smart handheld devices segment wherein they have already forayed into the Tablet PC s segment. Off-late peripheral manufacturers have also emphasized on the aesthetics value of products and are constantly coming up with more portable, compact and attractive looking products. The market has also witnessed a robust surge in the demand for LED display units. Primarily, these sell of LED units is slowly gaining momentum in the market by virtue of their portability and ability to consume less power.



The competition section provides detailed information about the competitive landscape in the market and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. This section covers crucial information about the players such as their corporate information, business highlights and sales intelligence. The section also tabulates the financial highlights of individual players profiled in the report, thereby reflecting upon their respective financial health. Major IT peripheral distributors section discusses about some of the top IT peripheral distributors in India. It enlists vital company information such as the corporate highlights, relevant point of contacts and necessary business highlights.



A separate section on the recent product launches is included in the report which gives value added information about the latest developments in the market in terms of product launches.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the PC peripherals market in India.



