PCAntivirusCoupon.com Announces 15% off Coupon for VIPRE Anti-Virus and Internet Security Software

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- The PC Antivirus Coupon company website has just announced that coupon shoppers can now get a special 15 percent discount on lightning fast VIPRE Antivirus and VIPRE Internet Security Protection software for their PC at a discounted price for a limited time only. PC Antivirus Coupon is a company dedicated to providing promotional discounts for antivirus software where shoppers can read the latest product reviews, save money and get the best protection for their computer.



VIPRE Antivirus and VIPRE Internet Security Premium are becoming increasingly popular because of a good set of features, quality support and excellent detection rates for viruses.



Now for a limited time, PC Antivirus Coupon—the company dedicated to providing promotional discount for antivirus software—is offering a VIPRE Antivirus Coupon worth 15 percent off of VIPRE Antivirus and VIPRE Internet Security. “VIPRE is quickly becoming the leading PC security and antivirus protection software around the world,” said a PCAntivirusCoupon.com representative. “PC users can’t go wrong by using our limited time VIPRE Antivirus Promotional Code to get this great product at such a discounted price.”



VIPRE uses effective protection modules such as real-time scanning, e-mail scanning and web protection combined to create a solid state of security ensuring that personal documents and data are protected from any potential risk 24/7/365. Active Real-time protection and monitoring means VIPRE works continually in the background scanning and protecting against all types of threats to ensure that computers stay clean from spyware, viruses and malware without slowing down the system.



The software’s Remote Device Scanning prohibits infection from shared computer devices such as iPods, USB pen drives and more. An intelligent firewall on the Internet Security product intuitively recognizes allowable access from recognized update sources while blocking any unknown and unauthorized attempts to gain access in or out of the computer. VIPRE Malicious Website Protection stops the user from accessing dangerous websites to protect the system from unauthorized access and infections.



VIPRE Antispyware Protection also provides Rootkit and Boot Sector virus protection in addition to much more. “VIPRE are so confident that users will be satisfied with their product, they have a completely zero risk money back guarantee for over thirty days,” said the PC Antivirus Coupon representative. For more information, please visit http://www.pcantiviruscoupon.com/vipre-antivirus-coupon.html



About PCAntivirusCoupon.com

Established in 2011, PC Antivirus Coupon provides promotional discounts for antivirus software where shoppers can save money and get the best protection for their computer. The website also has detailed reviews of the latest antivirus and antispyware software on the market from dozens of top developers. In addition, readers can find a detailed FAQ section and tutorials where they can learn about the different types of malware, viruses and Trojans as well as find out how different types of antivirus and computer protection software works.