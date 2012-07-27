PCAntiVirusCoupon.com Offers Special Discount on VIPRE AntiVirus

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- It seems like it’s easier than ever for a computer to be infected with some kind of virus. There are a vast number of viruses floating around the Internet, many of them with the potential to damage or destroy a computer. Browsing the web unprotected can be a risky business, but luckily there are a large number of anti-virus programs available.



One website making waves in this area in PCAntiVirusCoupon.com. This website offers a large discount on VIPRE AntiVirus, one of the most widely used and effective anti virus programs available. Visitors to the site can save between 15% and 25% on the cost of this software by using the VIPRE AntiVirus coupons available on the site.



For curious visitors, the site goes into comprehensive details about the features and benefits of using VIPRE. The entire functionality of the software is explained, with information about the anti virus, anti spyware, and remote device scanning features.



Visitors are also told how VIPRE’s intelligent fireware can help protect their computer from hackers and other malevolent individuals, and there are also details about the anti-spam and malicious website protection functionality of the software. Readers are left in no doubt that VIPRE is a comprehensive, reliable and effective anti virus software package.



A spokesman for the site said:



“VIPRE Antivirus and VIPRE Internet Security Premium are becoming increasingly popular because of a large feature set. VIPRE are also well known for quality customer support and an excellent detection rates for viruses. VIPRE’s effectiveness is due to the way the software uses a combination of real-time scanning, e-mail scanning and web protection to create a highly effective barrier against viruses and unauthorized computer access from hackers and other criminals. When we were offered a chance to give our site visitors a generous discount on such an effective anti virus software package, we jumped at the chance. After our visitors enter the VIPRE AntiVirus promo code available on our site, we are sure they will find the software an effective and good value antidote to the huge amount of malicious viruses on the Internet today.”



PCAntiVirusCoupon.com also offers a plethora of reviews on other antivirus software along with the most up to date coupons. Equally as important to consumers is the volume of quality editorial content explaining numerous virus related issues and terms. One of the sites most popular features is their tutorial section that takes visitors through various how-to style tutorials aided by quality info graphics and screenshots.



