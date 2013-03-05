TVR Communications to Showcase pCareTV Powered by Android Capabilities at HIMSS 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- TVR Communications, a leading provider of Interactive Patient Systems (IPS) and related services to the healthcare industry, announced plans to highlight that its pCareTV IPS platform is now powered by Android™ at the 2013 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Annual Conference & Exhibition in New Orleans, March 3-7, at booth #3063.



pCareTV is now powered by Android. “Adding Android to the pCareTV platform provides the most robust, cost effective, and scalable interactive software platform in our category. The capabilities of Android support advanced patient-engagement applications, full integration into the hospital EMR and Nutritional systems, and deliver unmatched design and navigation capabilities for a more compelling patient experience. This also positions TVRC to take advantage of the growing trend of patients using mobile devices as an alternative to the TV for accessing prescribed education and accessing personal medical information,” states Vice President of TVR Communications, Frank Forte.



“We’re excited to show the HIMSS audience how scalable and efficient pCareTV powered by Android is,” states Mr. Forte. “We’ve been enhancing the patient experience for over 60 years and providing caregivers a Patient Engagement Platform. We are so proud of our role helping millions of patients receive - and hundreds of hospitals provide – a higher standard of care.”



About TVR Communications:

TVR Communications has been enhancing the patient experience for over 60 years, providing Interactive Patient Systems and related services to millions of patients and 300+ hospitals. TVR Communications’ pCareTV interactive systems deliver personalized education content, on-demand entertainment, real-time EMR integration and in-stay feedback that improves Quality Outcomes, HCAHPS, and Meaningful Use compliance.



