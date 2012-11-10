PCB Market in China 2011-2015New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- Analysts forecast the PCB market in China to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for PCBs in digital consumer electronics. The PCB market in China has also been witnessing the miniaturization of PCBs. However, the slow growth in PCB technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The PCB Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the PCB market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Celestica Inc., Flextronics International Ltd., Tripod Technology Corp., and Unimicron Technology Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Wus Corp., GuangDong Ellington Electronics Tech Co. Ltd., and Founder PCB Co. Ltd.



