Pcdata Distrib Augmented Reality Improves Product Picking Efficiency

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Pcdata is experimenting with a new twist on its suite of warehouse order picking; picking using Augmented Reality (AR). The Distrib AR solution should reduce investments in IT infrastructure to an absolute minimum, while all benefits of implementing the Distrib paperless order picking solution, supported by visual indicators, are gained. The benefits of Distrib continue: labor reduction, increase in accuracy, and increased visibility and control. In theory this should make the solution very attractive to install in smaller operations or warehouses which demand greater flexibility (for example temporary locations or warehouses with a lot of fluctuating demand).



The Distrib AR module is based on Augmented Reality Glasses, often called Smart Glasses. The solution offers similar high-performance, hands-free guided picking operation as with the standard Put & Pick to Light solution, however without the need for fixed structures and initial investment in hardware.



Instead of guiding the operator with displays mounted above these customer locations, the operator will now wear a Smart Glass, which is a safety glass with a small screen and a camera. Whenever distributing product, the operator will look at the location Markers and the Smartpick App (the app on the Smart Glass) recognizes the Marker and its encoded position. The App will then show the operator how many products he/she has to drop on each location.



Benefits Distrib AR:

- Elimination of ‘’unaccounted for’’

- Real-time track & trace of order fulfilment

- 20-50% proven efficiency improvement versus paper based order fulfilment

- Standardized way of working drives quality of delivery

- No IT hassle or need for technicians to get started



Pcdata USA Pick to Light systems are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974