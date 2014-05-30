Pcdata Looking to Expand Product Line with Innovative Wearable Mobile Technology

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Pcdata is eying the introduction of a new innovative product to include wearable mobile technology (Smart Glasses). Testing the product concept at CeMAT 2014, attendees responded very favorably; the cloud-based technology and wireless communication tool is similar to Google Glasses, but optimized for the picking industry.



The glasses recognize printed codes attached to the pallet or shelf space of each item in the warehouse. As picking personnel looks around, the software overlays graphics on top of those codes in the picker’s field of view, telling how many of each item to collect -- and even where to go to find the next item in the order.



The product is designed to be hands-free, and reduce the overhead costs of infrastructure and equipment. The application integrates with existing warehouse management software that tracks orders and supplies layout information about the warehouse.



The benefits include:

- Hands-free guided order picking

- Minimal IT requirements, no hardware infrastructure maximizing flexibility

- Increased picking performance and low error-rates

- Automatic and complete Track & Trace of all picking activities



Instead of guiding the operator with displays mounted above these customer locations, the operator will now wear Smart Glasses, which are safety glasses with a small screen and a camera. Whenever distributing product, the operator will look at the location Markers and the Smartpick App (located on the Smart Glasses); the marker recognizes the encoded position. The App will then show the operator how many products to drop on each location.



Distrib AR is being tested in a handful of bakeries in Belgium later this year with an introduction into the US market planned for early 2015 with an official introduction at ProMat 2015.



Pcdata USA Pick to Light systems are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974