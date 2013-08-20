Pcdata Pick to Light Hybrid Solution Featured in Automation and Controls Today

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- In the current issue of Automation & Controls Today, industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, described an efficient hybrid Pick-to-Light system solution for medium and small sized warehouses. Cutler writes, “More than 90% of all distribution center locations are single operations with less than 100,000 square feet. They cannot justify high-end multi-million dollar technology solutions to enhance warehouse productivity, accuracy, and exploding SKUs (stock keeping unit). The need is just as great among these smaller distribution centers and single warehouse operators; too often these executives attempt to patch together a best-of-breed picking solution at an affordable price with mixed results.”



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata, based in East Granby, Connecticut, suggested, “One size fits all certainly does not apply to getting the highest productivity out of a warehouse operation. Different technologies are better-suited depending on the SKUs order frequency and value.”



There is also a clear cost-advantage and scalability to Pick-to-Light solutions according to Rodrigues who suggested, “The system's cost is determined by the number of SKUs, as a display is required for each SKU picked. With voice or RF scanning equipment, the variable cost is determined by the number of operators picking.”



To read the article in its entirety click link: http://www.aandctoday.com/technical-article/194-hybrid-order-picking-improves-productivity-most.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974