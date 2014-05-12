Pcdata Pick to Light System Effectiveness Demonstrated at Miller Ingenuity

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Miller Ingenuity, Based in Winona, MN, selected Pcdata USA’s PickStar solution because of simplicity. Randy Skarlupka, Vice President of Operations and Ryan Diepenbrock, Operator Specialist for Miller Ingenuity demonstrated the ease of the Pcdata USA pick to light system on a video. Skarlupka demonstrated the truck kitting system improvements, “We invested in the system to help the accuracy of our products, the customizability of the products, and the speed to market. Our new pick to light system brings innovation to Miller Ingenuity.”



Antonio Rodrigues, Senior Manager with Pcdata USA noted, “The issues faced by Miller Ingenuity are common and the Pcdata PickStar design is simple and translates directly into speed in deployment and maintenance, meaning that industry leaders can start bringing the benefits online quickly. The hardware components are modular and user replaceable, minimizing maintenance and support costs.”



To view the entire video, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duo_Ai33sHk&list=UUIV_sjN9kwC71q79FWQeznA.



The PickStar features include:

- High visibility, robust order pick displays

- Flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/ grow with your operation

- Simple and intuitive Software

- Highly accurate order assembly

- Orders can be handled either by barcode scanning or manual selection

- Picking data can be interfaced back to ERP/WMS system providing real time visibility

- Hassle free user maintenance



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974