Pcdata Picking Solutions Focus on Accuracy among 3PLs and Distribution Centers

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Antonio Rodrigues, Manager at Pcdata, based in East Granby, Connecticut commented, “When the fulfillment order is accurate, the customer is most likely satisfied.” MFRTech.com, which recently featured Pcdata’s picking solution, noted accuracy is paramount in the distribution center. An accurate pick, check and pack is builds a satisfied customer – and mis-pick cost a company valuable customers. Comparing pick technologies, side by side, often reveals that Pick-to-Light solutions have a clear edge over other solutions when measuring picking accuracy. The light indicators make it difficult to pick from the wrong location, or the incorrect amount, when the light is both the pick instruction and location indicator.



There is also a clear cost-advantage and scalability to Pick-to-Light solutions according to Rodrigues, who suggested, “The system’s cost is determined by the number of SKUs, as a display is required for each SKU picked. With voice or RF scanning equipment, the variable cost is determined by the number of operators picking.”



Analysis of most warehouse orders will show a Pareto curve, where a small amount of the SKUs being processed account for a large percentage of the orders. These fast-moving items are the “A” parts. Any small amount of efficiency gains in picking these “A” parts will have a relatively large impact on the overall productivity of the entire operation.



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About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974