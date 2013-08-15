Pcdata PickStar Proved a Perfect Pick to Light Operation Solution

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- PickStar features all basic critical Pick to Light functionality like barcode scanning of orders, multi zone picking, back side picking, and correction buttons. Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata, based in East Granby, Connecticut, noted, “PickStar differentiates from other Pick to Light systems because it is available as a standard out of the box solution. With PickStar you can install, setup, configure, and deploy a fully operational pick to light system within 2 days, because of its clever and flexible hardware design and its clever software design.” Assembly line processes are complex, particularly in food logistics, e-commerce business-to-consumer organizations, spare parts assemblies, and a wide variety of consumer goods distribution centers.



PickStar, Pcdata’s next generation Pick-to-Light solution is designed with installation model with minimal operational impact; bottom-line ease of use and operational simplicity will provide a rapid ROI. Most of the 550 systems installed worldwide in 30 countries (100 in North America) required nothing more than basic user involvement due to the intuitive GUI (graphical user interface). By observing employees at full capability in days, rather than months, and without the need for IT engineering staff, cost savings become clear.



Pcdata USA (www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Northeast Sales Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974