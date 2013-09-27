Pcdata USA Antonio Rodrigues as Guest on Manufacturing Revival Radio

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Antonio Rodrigues, US Director of Sales for Pcdata USA was the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio. The show entitled, “Logistics Systems for Fast Moving Consumer Goods,” was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the logistics leader. Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation.



Rodrigues explained how Pcdata USA’s own software provides their customers flexibility, customization, and cost savings, “We created our own software which gives us a competitive advantage. We have the power to adjust the software to specific customer needs with minor costs. It gives us the opportunity to offer an “out-of-the-box” system, at the same time gives the small and medium customer (or even the large customer) a level of customization without incurring huge costs. This also gives the customer the flexibility to add or adjust the system as the business continues to grow. Our customers’ investment goes far in the long haul.”



To listen to the entire episode click this link: http://manufacturing-revival.com/antonio-rodrigues/.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood, interview thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



About Pcdata USA

With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



Pcdata USA

www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com