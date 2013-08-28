Pcdata USA Application Enables 100 Percent Proof of Delivery

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With the increasing demand for suppliers to replenish stores during non-store hours, the ability to check delivery of goods at stores decreases. Suppliers want to make sure that all filled orders are also delivered in full and at the correct location. Pcdata USA’s Proof of Delivery (POD) application enables 100% proof of delivery for goods at specific manufacturer locations without the need for staff to be available at site during delivery.



POD is an extension to Pcdata USA’s dock manager application. Where dock manager controls and registers the proper loading of vehicles, POD will check and control the unloading of product at the destination. POD will check what and how much to unload and will verify the location where to unload. Next to that user (and the supervisor) will be alerted when something is unloaded incorrectly or product is left on the trailer where it should be offloaded. POD integrates with Distrib and dock manager, is very simple and straightforward to deploy and does not need any additional WAN or LAN infrastructure at the delivery locations.



Deliveries are validated through barcode scan at drop, each scan is validated against delivery information in the system, the system alerts when an incorrect stack is unloaded or product is missing, and PDA based software suite is 100% compatible with other Distrib modules.



Pcdata’s Distrib Warehouse Manager was developed for Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). Big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day.



The benefits for Pcdata USA’s POD system include the full delivery details the amount and SKUs are time stamped, prevents delivery mistakes, track and trace orders to delivery, full reconciliation of product shipped as well as automatic ETA delivery notification to the customer through ASN, EDI or email, and the elimination of unaccounted for product.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974