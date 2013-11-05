Pcdata USA Distrib XE Installs in 24 Hours and Records All Product Handling Transactions

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Pcdata USA’s Distrib XE is a paperless dispatch system using reliable Put to Light technology. Marc Braun, President of Pcdata USA, recently shared that the new Distrib XE had a better than expected reception with more than forty successful roll-outs into the market, “We knew Distrib XE would be well-received when we introduced the product earlier this year. It has been very gratifying that 40 installations have happened so rapidly and expect hundreds more in the next year based on this initial feedback from customers. From bakeries to 3PLs to Material Handling distribution centers, we know the scalability and our instant installation process is unparalleled. We are thrilled our customers agree.”



Uniquely designed, Distrib XE can be set-up completely and deployed within one day. The modular support system and patched cables Distrib XE can be installed and made operational in a matter of hours. The video tutorial and built-in configuration wizard will guide you through the setup process.



The Distrib XE has tailored functionality set to fulfill all that is needed in a modern bakery shipping operation. The system has the fastest order picking method for bakeries, no matter whether the bakery sells cases, crates or single units, bread, pastry, rolls or all of the above. The system is preconfigured, pre-installed and using mobile installation hardware: install, configure, train people and deploy in less than one day. The technology reduces errors, improves accuracy and improves accountability. The completely moveable Put to Light, wireless technology and portable installation is extremely flexible.



Distrib XE records all product handling transactions, making it easy to accurately establish how the orders have been fulfilled and for billing purposes or to reconcile against product shipped to the depot. Distrib XE uses Put to Light, which has proven to be the most productive manual order fulfillment technology for the fresh baking industry, order picking using Put to Light is typically 50% faster than paper.



Distrib XE was designed to minimize IT requirements to make installation as easy as possible. The software comes with an installation wizard which guides the operator through the configuration process step by step. There are no drivers or databases to be installed as set-up. In the unlikely event there is a question, a 24x7 helpline is available for support.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974