Pcdata USA Features Paperless Dispatch for Bakeries Featured at IBIE Next Week

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- At the IBIE (International Baking Industry Exposition) on October 6-9 more than 20,000 baking professionals from every segment of the grain-based market, will be formally introduced to Distrib XE by Pcdata. Distrib XE is a bakery paperless dispatch system using proven Put to Light technology. Uniquely designed, Distrib XE can be set up completely and deployed within one day. Thanks to its clever, modular support system and patched cables Distrib XE can be installed and made operational in a matter of hours. The video tutorial and built-in configuration wizard will guide bakeries through the set up process.



Based on the two decades of experience of Pcdata's bakery Put to Light system Distrib, the XE system utilizes the best practices by tailoring functionality to fulfill all that is needed in a modern bakery shipping operation. This efficient and fast-order picking method for bakeries is effective whether baked goods are sold in cases, crates or single units, bread, pastry, rolls, or all of the above.



The ROI (return-on-investment) is realized quickly due to the rapid deployment; preconfigured, pre-installed and using mobile installation hardware, bakeries install, configure, train people and deploy in less than one day. This is done without compromising accuracy; in fact extensive data has established these lean impacts:



- Reduced errors

- Improved accuracy

- Improved accountability



Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada at Booth #4724.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



With Pcdata USA’s Distrib Warehouse Manager big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day. Improvements will be realized when product availability is not known beforehand or does not exactly match the customer requirements, Distrib can recalculate the orders based on real time information to optimize order fulfillment and maximize customer satisfaction.



Pcdata USA’s Put to Light is a paperless dispatch system especially developed for an environment where a large range of products needs to be dispatched in a short time, for example perishable goods. In Distrib Put to Light products are sorted to customer locations, this makes this application suitable for "daily fresh" products, and environments where product availability versus delivery time is uncertain.



As soon as bread is wrapped, packed and stacked the product will be tagged. This tag can be used all the way up to delivery at the store to direct and verify the shipping process. Pcdata USA’s Lot Tracking / Batch Tracking will prevent lost product. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Jennifer Grimley

North American Bakery Solutions Manager

jennifer.grimley@pcdatainc.com

860-247-8353