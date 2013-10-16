Pcdata USA Growth Continues with Addition of Sales Manager

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is leading in the global logistics systems market for supply chain automation and announced the addition of Jennifer Grimley as Sales Manager for bakery solutions in North America. Before joining Pcdata USA, Grimley was employed by Symbotic. She was responsible for developing and designing Value-Added Warehousing solutions and working with clients that utilize Pick to Light and kitting competitive solutions at their facilities. Grimley has over a decade of consultative sales experience in automation specially in applying robotics and custom engineered equipment. Her experience includes robotic automation as well as data collection automation.



Grimley shared her excitement about joining the Pcdata USA team and commented, “I am excited to join Pcdata USA and look forward to working with the management team, a rich pipeline of new solutions to offer the market place, and a team with the ability and desire to grow and continue to provide exceptional customer service. Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light, Put to Light solutions are truly a match of software and hardware producing a simple, yet very effective approach to removing paper from the order selection process and providing greater control, accuracy and visibility of the product and process.”



Marc Braun, President of Pcdata USA, welcomed Grimley and noted, “Pcdata USA’s increasing sales success required our continued expansion. We are excited about Grimley joining our fast growing baking industry business. Her extensive experience in selling logistics automation solutions provide the ideal background for selling Pcdata USA’s suite of solutions, which extend from the end of the production line through to final delivery at the end-users. Because our clients in baking industry demand and require the best from Pcdata USA, we hire only the best and brightest for our team.”



Grimley has a vast experience in the bakery and fast moving consumer goods accounts and with consulting clients on manufacturing automation projects including automated storage and retrieval warehousing systems.



About Pcdata USA

With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



With Pcdata USA’s Distrib Warehouse Manager big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day. Improvements will be realized when product availability is not known beforehand or does not exactly match the customer requirements, Distrib can recalculate the orders based on real time information to optimize order fulfillment and maximize customer satisfaction.



Pcdata USA’s Put to Light is a paperless dispatch system especially developed for an environment where a large range of products needs to be dispatched in a short time, for example perishable goods. In Distrib Put to Light products are sorted to customer locations, this makes this application suitable for "daily fresh" products, and environments where product availability versus delivery time is uncertain.



As soon as bread is wrapped, packed and stacked the product will be tagged. This tag can be used all the way up to delivery at the store to direct and verify the shipping process. Pcdata USA’s Lot Tracking / Batch Tracking will prevent lost product. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974