Pcdata USA Hybrid Pick to Light Reduces Staff Training Time

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- There is a clear cost-advantage and scalability to Pick-to-Light solutions according to Antonio Rodrigues, Pcdata’s Senior Manager who suggested, “The system’s cost is determined by the number of SKUs, as a display is required for each SKU picked. With voice or RF scanning equipment, the variable cost is determined by the number of operators picking.” Staff training times are significantly reduced and with frequent turnover of picking and packing staff this incremental advantage generates dramatic costs savings.



Replacing a paper-based picking process reduces cost and errors. Pcdata USA Pick to Light the single technology helps deliver significant improvements with efficiency and accuracy. However to optimize warehouse productivity, deploying hybrid solutions in which Pick-to-Light is used for fast moving products, delivers the best possible operational solution



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974