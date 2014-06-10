Pcdata USA Leader in Moving Customer Goods and Industrial Bakeries Products

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Pcdata USA is a leader in logistics automation systems for fast moving consumer goods, and partner of choice for many industrial bakeries. The progressive company has over 600 systems installed worldwide, in more than 30 countries - including over 125 systems installed in the U.S. Pcdata USA excels at developing, manufacturing, and implementing warehouse optimization and order, inventory and MHI tracking and tracing solutions.



Established in 1988 in the Netherlands, Pcdata grew up in distribution for the industrial bakeries and has expanded into multiple industries around the world helping businesses improving their order fulfillment and distribution side of their business. The U.S. main office was established in 2007 and has grown in customers and installations. Pcdata is the leader in warehouse optimization solutions and services across all fast moving consumer goods industries. Pcdata USA welcomes visitors that would like to visit for a demonstration and view the system.



Pcdata USA Pick to Light systems are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick to Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com/contacts/contacts-us) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Contact Pcdata USA at (855) 844-1086. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974