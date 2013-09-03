Pcdata USA Manages Complex Assembly Processes

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Assembly processes often involve the collation of several materials or components into a single batch prior to the manufacturing or construction process. Pcdata USA has years of experience in deploying pre-assembly systems where Pick To Light can be used to pick the correct components in the fastest, most accurate way possible, reducing stoppages and lost time in the rest of the assembly process.



The Pcdata USA hardware is easy to manipulate and reconfigure if new components need to be added and easy to integrate into existing assembly line processes. A number of options are available when integrating Pcdata USA’s solutions into manufacturing processes.



As order fulfillment experts, Pcdata USA understands the complexities faced in a fast-paced warehouse environment. We have successfully deployed Pick to Light (PTL) solutions in a huge range of industries and applications such as:



- 3rd party logistics providers

- E-fulfillment / Web shops

- Food

- Cosmetics

- Media

- Clothing

- Electronics



Antonio Rodrigues, a senior manager at Pcdata USA, based in East Granby, Connecticut, suggested “When manufacturers consider a Pick-To-Light system leaders should ensure the system has been designed specifically for Manufacturing and Assembly operations. Pcdata PTL system options range from a standalone operation, controlling the lights to pick for a specific area, to a real-time integrated system perfect for assembly processes.”



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974