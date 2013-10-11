Pcdata USA Pick to Light Addresses 80-20 Rule for Warehouse SKUs

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- A hybrid picking solution is often best for different areas of the picking operation to extract the maximum possible efficiency across warehouse and supply chain. Pcdata USA Pick to Light (PTL) is often chosen as the most efficient picking solution in high density unit picking environments. By eliminating walking time and producing the most intensive picking environment possible, the additional productivity benefits are accomplished without making high investments.



According the Senior Manager with Pcdata USA, Antonio Rodrigues, “In a standard warehouse environment, it is typical that 20% of the products often represent 80% of the revenues, work, and costs. In typical 80/20 environments, industry leaders can achieve 80% of savings by investing only 20% of the total costs. When SKU take-up and order line frequency is properly analyzed, Pcdata USA found for many industry leaders, voice and RF picking solutions are not necessarily the most effective in terms of speed and accuracy. PTL is an overlooked tool that can be over 30% more effective than rival order pick methods.”



Pcdata USA spent years analyzing the picking process in a broad range of environments and deployed a wide range of solutions in various industries in automation and warehousing. They realized that a single method of order assembly is not the most efficient – simply deploying voice or bar code scanning (RF) solutions in many order picking environments often risks missing significant benefits.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



With Pcdata USA’s Distrib Warehouse Manager big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day. Improvements will be realized when product availability is not known beforehand or does not exactly match the customer requirements, Distrib can recalculate the orders based on real time information to optimize order fulfillment and maximize customer satisfaction.



Pcdata USA’s Put to Light is a paperless dispatch system especially developed for an environment where a large range of products needs to be dispatched in a short time, for example perishable goods. In Distrib Put to Light products are sorted to customer locations, this makes this application suitable for "daily fresh" products, and environments where product availability versus delivery time is uncertain.



As soon as bread is wrapped, packed and stacked the product will be tagged. This tag can be used all the way up to delivery at the store to direct and verify the shipping process. Pcdata USA’s Lot Tracking / Batch Tracking will prevent lost product.



Pcdata USA will be exhibiting at MODEX 2014 at Booth #4834. The company will be offering a true hands-on experience of the Pick to Light technology. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

(http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974