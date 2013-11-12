Pcdata USA Pick to Light Defines Lean Processes with Shorter Throughput and Fewer Errors

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency.



Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, has more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries. Recently, the Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products, are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



Pcdata USA’s Pick To Light avoids many of the limitation experienced with voice picking solutions. There are many recognition challenges in the warehouse, such as non-standard accents and variable background noise profiles. According to a Business Excellence article titled, Supply Chain: Technology, “In any country, pronunciations differ widely from region to region, and individual user accents, speech patterns, and speech impediments each add another level of complexity. Unlike a call-center application, that may eventually default to a live person if a user cannot be understood by the recognizer, a warehouse system has to work for all users all the time—there is no fall-back.”



Warehouse background noises can be extreme due to blowers and fans, conveyors, forklifts, and other static noise. Additionally background noises vary from area to area, one minute the warehouse may be completely silent and the next, a pallet is dropped or conveyors are turned on; the noise variance can be dramatic. Recognition technology in a warehouse must provide outstanding accuracy across diverse user speech patterns amid loud and highly-variable background noise patterns.



The word-based method has some distinct disadvantages. A major disadvantage is that it requires every word that is to be recognized to be “trained” by each user before using the system. The typical warehouse application consists of 100-200 words that the user can speak, this can be time-consuming. Training times with word-based recognizers can range from 20-40 minutes per user. Additionally, a word-based system requires users to speak their words in a consistent manner since there is less tolerance for pronunciation variations than the phonetic-based method.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) avoids the problems above and is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974