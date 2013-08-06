Pcdata USA Pick to Light Extracts Maximum Warehouse Efficiency

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- A hybrid picking solution is often best for different areas of the picking operation to extract the maximum possible efficiency across warehouse and supply chain. Pcdata USA Pick to Light (PTL) is often chosen as the most efficient picking solution in high density unit picking environments. By eliminating walking time and producing the most intensive picking environment possible, the additional productivity benefits are accomplished without making high investments.



According the Senior Manager with Pcdata, Antonio Rodrigues, “In a standard warehouse environment, it is typical that 20% of the products often represent 80% of the revenues, work, and costs. In typical 80/20 environments, industry leaders can achieve 80% of savings by investing only 20% of the total costs. When SKU take-up and order line frequency is properly analyzed, Pcdata USA found for many industry leaders, voice and RF picking solutions are not necessarily the most effective in terms of speed and accuracy. PTL is an overlooked tool that can be over 30% more effective than rival order pick methods.”



Pcdata USA spent years analyzing the picking process in a broad range of environments and deployed a wide range of solutions in various industries in automation and warehousing. They realized that a single method of order assembly is not the most efficient – simply deploying voice or bar code scanning (RF) solutions in many order picking environments often risks missing significant benefits.



Pcdata USA (www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Northeast Sales Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974