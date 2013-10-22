Pcdata USA Pick to Light Flexibility with Installation Versus Implementation

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Pcdata USA’s Click & Go display revolutionizes the way Pick To Light (PTL) hardware is installed, managed, and modified. The simple modular approach makes Pcdata USA’s PTL system flexible and easy to maintain often supporting business rather than restricting growth. A key criticism of other Pick to Light systems is its inflexibility. As a ‘fixed’ technology, old style tube mounted picking displays can be difficult to maintain service and adjust. Adding additional displays to a rack or pick workstation was a difficult task and one that often involved the dismantling of entire racks or display tubes.



Pcdata USA specializes in order fulfillment and accustomed to the complexities faced in a paced warehouse environments. Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light solutions are applicable in a large range of industries, such as

- 3rd party logistics providers (3PLs)

- e-fulfillment / Web shops

- Food

- Cosmetics

- Media

- Clothing

- Electronics

- And many others



Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light is the ideal tool for use in environments where fast moving unit picking takes place. When compared to rival picking technologies such as voice or RF, Pick to Light offers the largest potential productivity benefits with all the expected improvements in order accuracy. Pcdata USA has invested years of experience into making the Pick To Light offerings easy to implement and extremely flexible. It is easier than ever to extract the huge gains in productivity that this technology offers.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974