Pcdata USA Pick to Light Nearly Eliminates All Picking Errors

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Pick-To-Light tends to be most cost effective in a split-case environment. There are also accuracy improvements that come with a paperless picking system, which help to eliminate almost all picking errors. Pick-To-Light can sustain error rates of less than .01 percent when applied correctly. Antonio Rodrigues, Pcdata’s Senior Manager noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata logistics automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



The Aberdeen Research study, “The Warehouse Productivity Benchmark Report,” compared many picking technologies. It stated that Pick-To-Light systems:



- Significantly boost lines-per-hour pick rates in forward pick areas with high SKU density, which has translated into real, tangible improvements to the bottom line

- Reduce labor costs by boosting lines picked-per-hour per worker

- Improve on-time and complete shipments by increasing overall throughput

- Improve order accuracy as workers do not have to take their eyes off their work to consult written instructions.



Pcdata USA Pick-to-Light systems are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974