Pcdata USA Pick to Light Technology Doubles Picking Rates

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- DC Velocity reported that a Pick to Light system uses lighted beacons, usually mounted on storage racks, to direct order picking activity. In a typical Pick to Light operation, a computer electronically reads order pick tickets, determines the best picking sequence and transmits signals to the light modules on the racks. Flashing lights then guide workers to the items they need and indicate the quantity needed. When he or she is finished, the order picker presses a button so that the computer can verify that the correct item has been picked.



According to Antonio Rodrigues National Sales Manager, “The benefits of using Pick to Light technology starts with productivity. By minimizing the time order pickers spend searching for the correct SKUs, Pick to Light technology can double or triple picking rates. That, in turn, typically translates into a reduction in labor requirements. Then there is increased accuracy. The light-up displays make it virtually impossible to pick the wrong items. As a result, most DCs find that costs associated with returns and mispicks plummet soon after they install a pick-to-light system.”



Pcdata USA’s Pick to Light features include:



- High visibility, robust order pick displays

- Flexible mounting method allowing the system to easily adapt/ grow with the operation

- Simple and intuitive solution

- Highly accurate order assembly

- Orders can be handled either by barcode scanning or manual selection

- Picking data can be interfaced back to ERP/WMS system providing real time visibility

- Hassle free user maintenance



Pcdata USA Pick-to-Light systems are part of a lean process, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974