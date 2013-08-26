Pcdata USA Rapid Installation Makes PicktoLight Best for 80 Percent of Fast Moving Products

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Pcdata USA’s Hybrid Pick solution uses different technologies for fast movers and slow movers in a warehouse. The Pick-to-Light technology for the ‘A’ parts in an ABC analysis, revealed that 20% of the SKUs that make up 80% of the order lines.



Pcdata USA has a clever software design that is easy to install and has low IT requirements. The software has only one application with an installation wizard. There are no drivers to install and has a simple flat file exchange. There is no database set-up required and compatible with multi-languages.



The easy mount aluminum pro?le requires simple screw onto racking system and simple, full proof cable installation (Poke Yoke). The Pick-to-Light display clicks in place and automatically connects to the system through pin-connections.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdata.nl/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974