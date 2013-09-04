Pcdata USA Reports Saving Millions in Material Handling Industry

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Material handling can constitute as much as 50 percent of total product cost and effective handling of materials can help minimize this cost. When handling costs are reduced the overall unit cost is reduced as a direct result. Loss of Material Handling Equipment (MHE) is probably one of the most pressing issues facing the material handling industry today. Millions worth of dollars are lost in baskets trays and racks. Most tracking solutions turn out to be too expensive, only because there are so many units that need tracking. As is the case with most breakthrough solutions, Pcdata USA’s MHE tracking solution is a spinoff from solving a related, but different problem.



Through our logistics automation solutions Pcdata USA traces product to its final delivery point. The exact number of MHE delivered to any given delivery point has been recorded. During product drops, the driver confirms the amount of product and the MHE that was delivered at the site through Pcdata USA’s Proof of Delivery handheld application. The driver then can use the same handheld unit to enter how many empty dollies, baskets, trays, and racks are loaded onto the truck.



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com/pick-to-light-solutions) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization and tracking solutions, specializing in light picking solutions.



These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.



Pcdata USA solutions are developed for producers and distributors of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), including manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, and 3PLs. The agility and flexibility of these solutions allow customers to adjust to fluctuating product demand and availability patterns with short notice. All solutions can be easily linked directly to any type of ERP, WMS or Business Management System.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA is committed to increasing client productivity, while maintaining competitive cost structures. Modular build-up of hardware and software, ensure high return on investments are quickly attained. Pcdata USA solutions allows for substantially improved supply reliability and quality of information flow.



Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @PcdataUSA.



PC Data Inc.

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974