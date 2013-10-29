Pcdata USA Shares Need for Pick to Light Variety

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Pcdata USA has spent many years analyzing the picking process in a broad range of environments and deployed a wide range of solutions in various industries. This experience has shown that often a single method of order assembly is not the most efficient – simply deploying voice or RF solutions in many order picking environments risks missing significant efficiency and cost-saving benefits.



In certain cases after a careful and proper critical analysis of warehouse operations, Pcdata USA may recommend a ‘hybrid’ solution, where the right picking technology is applied to different areas of the picking operation to extract the maximum possible efficiency across the warehouse. Pcdata USA team members are experts in all aspects of the warehouse process and guarantee the best possible solutions regardless of size or complexity.



National Sales Manager of Pcdata USA, Antonio Rodriguez noted, “These one-stop shop solutions optimize warehouse productivity and order picking accuracy. Pcdata USA Logistics Automation solutions provide material handling executives the power to accurately and efficiently manage the order fulfillment and distribution process.”



When SKU take-up and order line frequency is properly evaluated, many Pcdata USA clients conclude voice and RF picking solutions are not the most effective in terms of speed and accuracy. PTL is a tool often overlooked in the search for warehouse technology. PTL can be over 30% more effective than rival order-picking methods.



In high density unit picking environments, PTL is the most efficient picking solution available. PTL eliminates walking time and produces the most effective picking environment possible. Using Pick to Light for high density picking area, fast-moving SKUs, brings additional productivity benefits without high investments. In a standard warehouse environment it is typical that 20% of the products represent 80% of the revenues, work, and costs.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is different because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974