Pcdata USA Solution Improves Fleet Management Featured in Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Pcdata USA was recently featured in Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery magazine in an article entitled, “Driven to be Competitive,” authored by Neal Lorenzi. “Delivering product on time and in good condition is imperative in the competitive bakery and snack food markets. Although many barriers stand in the way of this from occurring, new fleet-management tools are available to help food producers do just that. Route-planning systems can be linked to vehicle-tracking technology to streamline logistics,” reported Lorenzi.



Lorenzi noted that more food manufacturing plants are introducing automation to the order fulfillment and shipping areas of the warehouse. According to Marc Braun, president of Pcdata USA, solutions such as PCdata USA’s Distrib Pick-to-Light can improve fleet management. By showing the real-time status of order fulfillment, errors are avoided and the right truck shipments are scheduled.



“Pcdata USA also offers a Dock Manager solution, designed to ensure that the right products get loaded onto the right trucks. Auto-focus scanners, mounted at the doors, monitor products being moved into the trucks. If the wrong stack is loaded, an audiovisual alarm alerts the operator and supervisor,” wrote Lorenzi.



Braun explained, “At the time of wrapping the truck for departure, Dock Manager shows the supervisor whether a product is still missing for the drop point(s) for that particular truck. When the vehicle leaves, the receiving facility is notified of the truck content and delivery schedule. This reduces shipping errors and maximizes truckloads.”



Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. With more than six hundred systems successfully installed in more than thirty countries worldwide, Pcdata USA offers affordable both out-of-the-box and customized warehouse optimization specializing in Warehouse Management System (WMS) especially developed for Industrial Bakeries.



With Pcdata USA’s Distrib Warehouse Manager big efficiency improvements can be realized in environments where customer orders arrive very late in relation to the time of delivery or where customer orders are placed multiple times per day. Improvements will be realized when product availability is not known beforehand or does not exactly match the customer requirements, Distrib can recalculate the orders based on real time information to optimize order fulfillment and maximize customer satisfaction.



Pcdata USA’s Put-to-Light is a paperless dispatch system especially developed for an environment where a large range of products needs to be dispatched in a short time, for example perishable goods. In Distrib Put-to-Light products are sorted to customer locations, this makes this application suitable for "daily fresh" products, and environments where product availability versus delivery time is uncertain.



As soon as bread is wrapped, packed and stacked the product will be tagged. This tag can be used all the way up to delivery at the store to direct and verify the shipping process. Pcdata USA’s Lot Tracking / Batch Tracking will prevent lost product. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatainc.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974