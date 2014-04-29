Pcdata USA Supply Chain Leader Announces Baking Open House Invitation to Visit Headquarters

East Granby, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Pcdata USA, a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation, is offering a Baking Open House from 9.00 AM—4.00 PM to manufacturers, distributors, and business leaders of baking. The event is April 29, 2014 at Pcdata USA Headquarters: 99 Rainbow Road, East Granby, CT.



Marc Braun, President of Pcdata USA, commented, “Not only is our logistics automation solutions are ideally suited for the baking industry, in fact our main product Distrib was first developed for the baking industry over 25 years ago. With well over a 100 Put to Light installations we are by far the largest logistics automation supplier in the baking industry in North America. We’re very excited to be showing off our brand Distrib XE Put to Light solution at the Open House, specifically developed for those bakeries servicing less than 100 routes / customers.”



Pcdata USA’s Put to Light is a paperless dispatch system especially developed for an environment where a large range of products needs to be dispatched in a short time, for example perishable goods. In Distrib Put to Light products are sorted to customer locations, this makes this application suitable for "daily fresh" products, and environments where product availability versus delivery time is uncertain.



Pcdata USA pick-to-light systems are part of a lean processes, offering shorter throughput times, fewer errors, significant cost savings; additionally the result is increased customer satisfaction, a faster ability to supply products, and process transparency. Traditional picking methods are one of highest expenses when operating a warehouse. Pcdata USA lowers that cost through leading edge Pick-to-Light systems. Pcdata USA installation versus implementation products are experiencing huge growth in hundreds of business sectors throughout North America.



About Pcdata USA

Pcdata USA (http://www.pcdatausa.com) is a different type of Pick to Light because unlike expensive WMS solutions that require lengthy implementations, PickStar and Distrib XE are quick one-day installations. Pcdata USA is a global logistics systems leader for supply chain automation. Pcdata USA offers affordable out-of-the-box warehouse optimization solutions. Follow Pcdata USA on Twitter @pcdatausa.



Pcdata USA

http://www.pcdatausa.com

Antonio Rodrigues

Senior Manager

sales@pcdatainc.com

732-991-5974