PCI DSS Problems Solved in Parking

Bristol, Avon -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- CreditCall Corporation, the specialist unattended payment gateway and EMV software developer, introduces CardEase Ultra, a Point to Point Encryption (P2PE) Solution for card acceptance at parking machines, at IPI Conference & Expo in Phoenix, Arizona on June 10-13, 2012.



Increasing the protection of cardholder data while reducing the scope, cost, and complexity of PCI DSS for merchants and simplifying PA-DSS compliance for parking equipment manufacturers, is at the heart of CardEase Ultra.



CreditCall’s P2PE solution ensures sensitive cardholder data cannot be compromised at the parking meter or the merchant’s server or network. Card data is converted into meaningless encrypted information that is of no value for anyone outside of CreditCall. Using the banking industry standard encryption algorithm DUKPT (Derived Unique Key Per Transaction), a key is injected securely into each card reader at manufacture. This key is used to encrypt every transaction at source and changes for each and every transaction. The transaction remains encrypted until received by CreditCall which then passes on the decrypted information via its secure payment gateway to the bank or processor for authorization.



CardEase Ultra also provides secure card tokenization allowing future transactions, full or partial refunds to be performed without the card needing to be present.



The P2PE solution can be used widely within the card acceptance markets including mobile and stationary retail PoS, but is especially suited to unattended terminals such as parking, vending and kiosks where the benefits of PCI DSS de-scoping will be most significant.



Jeremy Gumbley, CTO at CreditCall explained “With card fraud increasingly moving from EMV countries to the US, CardEase Ultra Point to Point Encryption provides the best protection in magnetic stripe markets. Our solution offers the highest level of security while reducing scope and complexity of PA DSS and PCI DSS and ultimately cost for merchants and hardware manufacturers.”



CreditCall invites anyone interested in P2PE to visit them at IPI Conference & Expo in Phoenix, Arizona on June 10-13, 2012 at booth 1028 to discuss any questions they may have.



