PCMS Delivers Affordable, High-Tech Property and Casualty Insurance Software

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Insurance clients now have an industry expert when it comes to finding policy and casualty insurance software. With PCMS, insurance companies receive modern, web-based software applications which benefit home office users, agents, and customers. The company can be easily contacted online to find out more, while requesting a demo is as simple as filling out a form.



The company’s main policy administration system is Atlas. It automates the underwriting process for all property and casualty insurance businesses. Full transaction support is provided during the entire life cycle of the policy, while changes to rates, forms, and rules are tracked and maintained. The software also supports real-time point-of-sale automation and will integrate third-party data effortlessly via the .NET SOA architecture.



A claim administration system helps to inform, manage, and report on every aspect of a policy. In addition, clients can make full use of the receivable/billings system, reinsurance, data warehouse reporting, and document imaging and archiving features in the P&C insurance software . There are also document imaging and archiving functions to index and scan documents from anywhere around the world. All of this can be done from one’s Internet browser.



Another aspect of the property casualty software is the AgenTree agency management portal. With this, agents can access the website 24/7 for quoting, policy issuance, billing, and reporting. Secure, authorized access is enforced depending on the user type. A full workflow management system is also provided, supporting email communication, work item referrals, reassignments, and comments.



PCMS offers more than modern, web-based software. It also provides a workers compensation system plus a full Software-as-a-Service platform. Other services include consultation, project management, training, technical support, and more for implementing the company’s products. Disaster recovery and a discount mailing service are also provided.



The company’s P&C administration software is available as a fully web-enabled system. Its features can be accessed from any computer, tablet, or mobile device, so clients can remain productive and run their business globally. Products are also tailored to the client’s needs as PCMS works to develop each solution as a partnership.



To learn more about PCMS and the developer’s property and casualty insurance software solutions, visit http://www.pcmstech.com



About PCMS

A leading provider of property and casualty insurance software, PCMS employs a staff knowledgeable about the industry and strives to solve complex issues for clients. It was founded by President Beryl Goldman, who has 40 years of software development, outsourcing, and consulting experience. Modern technology, strong communication, and small client service teams have guided the company’s success and ability to provide rapid product development.