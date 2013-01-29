PCN Telephone Answering Service Brings Free Trial Back by Popular Demand

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Hiring a telephone answering service can be a scary proposition for a local business. Trusting another company with their precious customers is a decision that you shouldn’t take lightly. A business owner wants to make sure that the answering service will treat their customers in the same way that he or she would. Unfortunately most telephone answering services require that a company sign a contract and pay a setup fee before they can really get an idea of what the actual service will be.



PCN, or Professional Communications Network, is looking to do something about this problem. They are once again offering a free trial to let potential clients take them for a test drive before signing a contract. PCN is known for its customer service. They have been helping local businesses with their communication needs for over 20 years, relying almost exclusively on referrals for new business. What this means is that they take customer service very seriously because they know that a happy client leads to more customers.



Jeff White, a Vice President at PCN, says, “Clients want assurance that we are going to provide the same excellent customer service that they expect. We give them the opportunity to try us out for a week to see if we are a good fit with their customers. We feel that this is best for both us and our clients. Our clients get to make sure that we are a good fit for their customers, and we get an extra incentive to provide excellent customer service – we know that if we do not provide excellent service then the new client will leave.”



If you are looking for an answering service, as a business owner, you want to make sure that you are able to try them out before you sign a contract. PCN is an excellent business partner and they want to prove it to businesses so they offer their free trial. To try their free trial, call them at 888-528-5678 to talk to a sales representative and get started today.



About Professional Communications Network

For over 20 years, Professional Communications Network (PCN) has been providing excellent call center services to businesses, medical offices, organizations, and professionals. As a family-owned and family-run business, PCN has always taken pride in the service that they provide and they prices that they offer. Some of our most popular services include, live answering, call overflow, paging, and voice mail.



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Professional Communications Network

6774 Magnolia Ave

Riverside, CA 92506

888-528-5678

http://www.pcnanswers.com