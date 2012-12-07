PCOS Population at Risk Because of Common Pharmaceutical

Mount Barker, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is the most common female endocrinological syndrome, afflicting approximately 11% of women worldwide.



Questions are being raised over the best treatment for PCOS sufferers, who experience symptoms such as overweight and obesity, infrequent menstrual cycles and ovulation, infertility and an increased risk of diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.



For some time, the mainstay of medical treatment has been the oral contraceptive pill. However, a recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (3rd Dec 2012) has shown the pill appears to increase the risk of venous thromboembolism in a group of women who are already predisposed to this potentially fatal event.



Bird et al found a “2-fold increased risk of venous thromboembolism among women with PCOS who were taking combined oral contraceptives and a 1.5-fold increased risk among women with PCOS not taking oral contraceptives.”



This study, with others, again serves to highlight the need to place more emphasis on positive lifestyle changes and a holistic approach, rather than trying to address the complicated and multifaceted disorder that is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome with a single pharmaceutical agent.



