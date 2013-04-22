PCOS Unlocked Review: Understanding and Reversing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- This PCOS Unlocked Review is developed to help customers to decide whether investing or not investing their money to get PCOS Unlocked new revolutionary program on how to balance their hormones, naturally regain fertility and live a symptom-free, well life. Customers who are looking to purchase this new system called PCOS Unlocked are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. PCOS Unlocked Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



PCOS Unlocked reveals why what they have been told about PCOS is probably killing them, the 7 proven steps to boost the fertility and women will foud out the causes of PCOS. Also, PCOS Unlocked contains simple weight-loss methods, tips and secrets for clear, radiant skin and how women can regain a healthy, pain-free menstrual cycle.



Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is characterized by an unusual increase of androgens (male hormones), which affects egg maturation. Instead of being released during ovulation, the eggs turn into cysts, small bags filled with liquid. These ovarian cysts accumulate and increase in volume. In case of PCOS, the ovaries are enlarged and the surface is covered with numerous cysts, harmless in itself, but can lead to amenorrhea (absence of menstruation) or oligomenorrhea (decrease amount and duration of menstrual flow) and therefore cause infertility.



Polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as Stein-Leventhal syndrome, is a hormonal disorder that affects 6-10% of women worldwide. PCOS is considered as the most common disease responsible for ovarian dysfunction in women fertility. This condition plays a very important role in infertility. Polycystic ovary syndrome can affect many systems and can cause long term health consequences. PCOS is a chronic condition that occurs in young women, characterized by a combination of symptoms: obesity, hirsutism (excessive hair growth), infertility, menstrual irregularities and enlargement of the ovaries, which are pearl, fibrous (hard have lost elasticity) covered by cysts.



One in ten American women of childbearing age is affected by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to some degree, and many suffer from serious symptoms, such as infertility, early miscarriage, chronic pelvic pain, weight gain, high blood pressure, acne, and abnormal hair growth. PCOS is by far the most common hormone imbalance in women of this age group, yet few women understand the threat it poses to their health--or how to prevent it.



