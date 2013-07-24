PCR Has Just Announced New Tips for Interviewing

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- PCR, recruiters in Charlotte, NC, offer a variety of services to both prospective employees and employers. Although their name has become synonymous with headhunters in Charlotte, NC, PCR actually provides staffing solutions throughout the country. In fact, PCR has helped employers from Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, and many other major markets. PCR specializes in recruiting highly qualified sales and IT professionals. Furthermore, PCR has helped clients ranging from small start-up organizations to Fortune 100 companies. Through their experiences, PCR has learned what makes a prospective employee stand out above the rest. Now, PCR has announced some new tips for those interviewing for new opportunities.



In order to narrow the number of prospective candidates down to a manageable number, PCR looks for a few important items in a professional background. In order to be considered a viable candidate, PCR looks for a consistent employment history. Long gaps in employment are never appealing and need to be thoroughly explained. However, getting an interview is just the first step in gaining a new employment opportunity.



When preparing for an interview, PCR advises that candidates thoroughly research the prospective organization of employment. There is nothing worse than when an interviewee can’t provide a solid answer as to why they’d be a good fit for an organization. Furthermore, candidates should have a comprehensive understanding of the industry in which the organization currently operates within. PCR also recommends that an interviewee be prepared to ask several questions. However, candidates should not ask general questions that can be answered through the interviewees own research. Questions should demonstrate initiative and the desire to contribute to the organization.



PCR is committed to finding the best fit for both clients and candidates. In fact, PCR has included several pieces of information on their website to help prospective candidates during the application and interviewing process. Whether it is an hourly consultant or a full-time employee, PCR has the staffing solution for any organization.



About PCR

Founded in Charlotte NC in 1995, by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals, with extensive experience in various US industries, PCR is aggressively working towards establishing new clients; enhancing their in house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. For clients, they provide a superior level of customized services to meet their hiring needs. PCR is free to create much customized hiring processes and programs for their clients with results that will far exceed just "using an agency". For more information on the IT recruitment company, please visit www.pcr.net.