PCR Has Just Announced They Are Now Offering Hourly Consultants Positions

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Technology is constantly changing and evolving in today’s marketplace. Business owners, whether tech savvy or not, are finding it hard to keep up with the capabilities of technology. Furthermore, business owners may not need certain technologies in order to remain competitive and profitable. Just because particular technologies and abilities are available doesn’t mean that they fit everyone’s business needs. In order to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on technology, many businesses rely on consultants. Information technology and computer consultants can help businesses decide on the right technology as well as provide instruction on how to maximize the potential of that technology. Now, PCR is offering hourly consultant positions.



PCR has become known as one of the most reputable recruiters in Charlotte, NC. PCR recruits individuals of the highest talent in an effort to provide industry leading staffing services to prospective employers. Many businesses reach out to PCR for salaried and staffed consultants. However, not every business is in need of another full-time employee. In fact, in many cases it no longer makes sense to employ a salaried or staff consultant. Many clients have a need that can be fulfilled in a short period of time through consulting. Additionally, some clients may have ongoing projects or decisions that require consultants help spread out over a long period of time, but in small increments.



Now, clients and prospective employees can work with PCR to find areas of opportunity within hourly consulting. PCR takes care of hourly consultants, as they are a valuable resource to clients. Hourly consultants are paid competitive rates and have access to medical benefits. Consultants will be able to provide clients with expert advice in an objective manner. PCR is excited to find the best fit for clients and candidates.



About PCR

Founded in Charlotte NC in 1995, by a team of dynamic and motivated professionals, with extensive experience in various US industries, PCR is aggressively working towards establishing new clients; enhancing their in house consultant base and helping candidates find their dream job. For clients, they provide a superior level of customized services to meet their hiring needs. PCR is free to create much customized hiring processes and programs for their clients with results that will far exceed just "using an agency". For more information on the IT recruitment company, please visit www.pcr.net.